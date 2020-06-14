army jawan killed in ceasefire violation in poonch
photo: The Tribune

Soldier killed, two injured in LoC ceasefire violation in Jammu&Kashmir

By IANS

Jammu: An Army jawan was killed and two others injured on Sunday in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan troops on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, sources said.

The Army sources said: “One soldier was martyred and two soldiers were injured in Pakistan’s firing and shelling along the LoC in Kirni sector this morning. The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. The injured soldiers have been shifted to hospital.”

Last week, an Indian soldier was killed and a civilian injured in Pakistani ceasefire violation on the LoC in Rajouri district.

For nearly a month now, Pakistan has been violating the bilateral ceasefire on the LoC with impunity.

On Saturday, a woman was killed and another injured in Pakistan shelling in Uri sector of the LoC in Baramulla district.

