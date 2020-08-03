Indian Army soldier abducted
(Photo: IANS)

Soldier abducted by suspected militants in J&K’s Kulgam

By KalingaTV Bureau

Srinagar: An Indian Army soldier was abducted by suspected militants late on Sunday in J&K’s Kulgam district, police said.

Police sources said that the soldier, identified as Shakir Manzoor, was abducted from his home in Rambhama village of Kulgam.

Reports said the militants also torched Manzoor’s private vehicle.

Security forces have started searches to trace the soldier.

No militant group has so far owned responsibility for this abduction.

(With inputs from IANS)

You might also like
Nation

PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind extend warm greetings on Raksha Bandhan

Nation

P. Chidambaram son Karti Chidambaram tests Covid positive, in home quarantine

Nation

Sushant Case: BMC says Bihar cop Vinay Tiwari quarantined in Mumbai as per norm

Miscellany

Staff Selection Commission: Vacancy for 5846 posts notified; 12th passed candidates…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.