Soldier abducted by suspected militants in J&K’s Kulgam

Soldier abducted by suspected militants in J&K’s Kulgam

Srinagar: An Indian Army soldier was abducted by suspected militants late on Sunday in J&K’s Kulgam district, police said.

Police sources said that the soldier, identified as Shakir Manzoor, was abducted from his home in Rambhama village of Kulgam.

Reports said the militants also torched Manzoor’s private vehicle.

Security forces have started searches to trace the soldier.

No militant group has so far owned responsibility for this abduction.

(With inputs from IANS)