Software engineer woman stabbed to death by ex-husband in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A horrific incident took place in which a pregnant woman was stabbed to death by her ex-husband out of frustration in Vanasthalipuram, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The frustration was reportedly said to be because the victim woman had filed a violence case against him due to which he was unable to return back to his workplace in Canada.

The accused is identified as Devarakonda Mahesh and the victim as Sunitha, who was 29-year-old. The woman was reportedly said to be 3 months pregnant. The woman used to live in green city colony, Hyderabad.

Mahesh and Sunitha got married in 2022 in India but later they shifted to Canada where they faced many differences due to which they got separated in 2024. The woman remarried in April 2025.

It is reportedly said that Mahesh came back to India as her mother passed away in March 2025 but because Sunitha had registered a violence case against Mahesh, his passport was suspended and he couldn’t return back to Canada.

However, Mahesh being frustrated, tracked down his ex-wife’s address through social media and started staying in a hostel in Hyderabad before two months of the incident.

On wednesday, Mahesh visited the woman’s place with a bag which contained two knives, a drilling machine, and a container with five litres of petrol. He entered the house, then the room, locked it from inside and stabbed her on the head multiple times until she died.

Moreover, it is being said that when the crime took place, Sunitha’s mother-in law was present in the balcony. After this incident the family had immediately called the police and on their arrival they found that the accused had put petrol all over the room after locking himself in the bathroom.

A murder case has been reportedly registered against Mahesh.

Further investigation is underway.

