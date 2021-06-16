Soft launch of Sputnik V vaccine in India; Scales up to many cities after Hyderabad

New Delhi: The soft launch of the Sputnik V Covid vaccine in India that was initiated by Dr Reddy’s in Hyderabad on May 14 has been successfully scaled up to other cities.

Reportedly, it has been scaled up to Vishakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Baddi, Chennai, Miryalaguda and Kolhapur with more cities to follow in the coming days.

Being in a limited phase, Registration on CoWIN not open to public yet, will be open at the time of commercial launch, said Dr Reddy’s. It shall open during the commercial launch, added Dr Reddy’s.

The initiative would help test cold storage of -18 degree C temperature in the cities, track and trace along with other logistical arrangements before the vaccine’s commercial launch.