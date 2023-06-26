Social media sensation Kusha Kapila Announces Divorce from Zorawar Ahluwalia

Nation
By Himanshu 0
Kusha Kapila Announces Divorce from Zorawar Ahluwalia
Photo credit: Instagram/ @kushakapila

New Delhi: Social media sensation Kusha Kapila has revealed that she would be separated from Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia. She took to her Instagram today and announced the divorce.

In a message she wrote, “Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn’t been an easy decision by any measure but we know it’s the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continues to mean everything for us, but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn’t align. We gave it our all,, until we couldn’t anymore,” on Instagram.

 

Screengrab from Instagram/ @kushakapila

Also read: Sonam Kapoor’s Crime Drama ‘Blind’ To Release Digitally On July 7

 

 

You might also like
Nation

Photographer held for flying Drone in ‘No Drone Zone’ near Akshardham Temple

Nation

Himachal Pradesh: Mandi-Kullu highway opened after 20 hours

Nation

Two killed after AC compressor explodes in Telangana

Nation

8 killed, 7 others injured after speeding truck rams into rickshaw in Maharashtra

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans