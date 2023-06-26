Social media sensation Kusha Kapila Announces Divorce from Zorawar Ahluwalia

New Delhi: Social media sensation Kusha Kapila has revealed that she would be separated from Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia. She took to her Instagram today and announced the divorce.

In a message she wrote, “Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn’t been an easy decision by any measure but we know it’s the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continues to mean everything for us, but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn’t align. We gave it our all,, until we couldn’t anymore,” on Instagram.