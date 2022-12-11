Snake found in Air India flight’s cargo hold, DGCA probe ordered

Calicut: A snake was found in the cargo hold of an Air India Express plane on Saturday. The snake was found in the cargo hold after the plane landed in Dubai. A senior official at Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that a probe was being conducted by the organisation.

The B737-800 aircraft was going from Calicut, Kerala to Dubai.

After landing in Dubai airport, when the reptile was found, the DGCA was informed about the incident. The fire services on airport grounds were also informed.

Since this is a major lapse in the safety standards, the official told that an intensive probe has been ordered and suitable actions will be taken by the authorities.