Snake boat capsizes during boat race in Kerala, all rescued

Kerala: A snake boat carrying 25 people capsized in Kerala’s Alapuzza during the Champakkulam boat race on the Pampa River on Monday.

The boat was overturned by 22 oarswomen during the final match. Fortunately, all the women were rescued and admitted to a local hospital.

The incident occurred during the final match between Kattil Thekkethil Chundan of Champakulam Panchayat and a snake boat of Nedumudi Panchayat.