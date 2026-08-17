Smriti Irani thanks PM Modi, Nitin Nabin after being appointed BJP national general secretary

Advertisement

New Delhi: Former Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Nitin Nabin after being appointed as national general secretary of the party.

Describing her journey from an “ordinary BJP karyakarta” to the party’s top organisational team, Irani, in a post on X, said, ” BJP has created an ordinary worker like me and bestowed upon me the extraordinary responsibility of National General Secretary to contribute to the organization–this is a tribute to the worker-centric system.”

“Serving the organization and contributing under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

and the leadership of the National President Nitin Nabin is a matter of commitment and dedication for me,” Irani added.

She further highlighted the party’s vision for the future, saying, “The newly constituted BJP team is committed to laying the foundation for fulfilling the resolve of Viksit Bharat and is dedicated to realising the spirit of Nation First.”

The team has several new faces and is a mix of experience and youth. BL Santosh will continue in his position as National General Secretary (Organisation).

Former Amethi MP Smriti Irani, former Tripura CM Biplab Deb, Sunil Bansal, Vinod Tawde, Gajendra Patel, Satish Poonia, Harish Dwivedi and Sanjay Bhatia have been entrusted with the key responsibilities as general secretaries.

Advertisement

The announcement comes almost six months after Nitin Nabin became party chief.

The party has named several senior leaders as National Vice Presidents. They include former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhra Raje, former Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat, Ram Madhav, Baijyant Jay Panda, D Purandeshwari, Rekha Verma, Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi, Bharti Pravin Pawar, Manpreet Singh Badal, Lal Singh Arya, Prof. M. Nagaraja, Prof. Tariq Mansoor and Madhuchandra Kar. Six among 13 new vice presidents are women.

Kavita Patidar – Madhya Pradesh, K. Surendran – Keralam, Dr. Bhola Singh – Uttar Pradesh, Pradip Varma – Jharkhand, Jagdish ishwarbhai Patel – Gujarat, Sandeep Pathak – Delhi, Phangnon Konyak – Nagaland, Sangeeta Yadav – Uttar Pradesh, Anil Antony – Keralam, M. Venkateshan – Tamil Nadu, Manoj Tigga West Bengal, Siddharth Shambhu Bihar, Swadesh Singh – Delhi, Shri Mriganka Deo Barman -Assam, Rohan Gupta – Gujarat, Jai Prakash – Delhi have been named as National Secretaries.

Piyush Goyal has once again been entrusted with the responsibility as National Treasurer of the party.

The party has also named RS MP Tarun Chugh as the Central Office In-charge. Gujarat MP Hemang Joshi has been entrusted with the charge of the Yuva Morcha, while the Mahila Morcha will be overseen by Roop Kumari Choudhary from Chhattisgarh

Anil Baluni, who is a Lok Sabha MP, will continue as Media Convenor. The co-convenors are Ashish Usha Agrawal – Madhya Pradesh, Pradeep Bhandari – Delhi and Siddharth Yadav – Delhi. Deepak Mhaskey of Chhattisgarh has been named as Social Media Convenor.

(Source: ANI)