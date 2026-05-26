Smoke Scare Triggers Emergency Evacuation of 230 Flight passengers at Bengaluru Airport

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Bengaluru: More than 230 passengers and crew were safely evacuated from an IndiGo flight at Kempegowda International Airport on Tuesday evening after smoke was detected in the cabin as the aircraft was taxiing for take-off.

The incident involved IndiGo flight 6E 6017, an Airbus A321neo bound for Chennai.

According to the airline, smoke was noticed onboard while the plane was moving towards the runway around 7:30 pm.

“In the interest of safety, an immediate evacuation was carried out, and all relevant authorities were informed,” IndiGo said in a statement.

Passengers were evacuated through emergency slides. Airline staff escorted them to the terminal, where refreshments and ground assistance were provided.

IndiGo confirmed that no injuries were reported.

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The flight was carrying over 230 people at the time of the incident.

The airline arranged an alternate aircraft to operate the Bengaluru-Chennai service.

IndiGo has grounded the affected aircraft pending inspection.

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