Smoke from Dubai-Chennai flight, Emirates issues official apology

Chennai: Smoke from Dubai-Chennai bound Emirates flight had lead to a major in Chennai airport late last night, said reports. There were 280 passengers on the flight.

Smoke was noticed at 9:15 pm the officials were alerted by the flight crew and smoke ceased in about 10 minutes. The reason was not disclosed immediately as to why the fire took place.

Later however Emirates spokesperson said, “Emirates flight EK547 from Chennai to Dubai on 24 September 2024 was delayed due to a technical fault.”

Further the airlines said, “Following an engineering inspection, the aircraft was cleared to proceed to Dubai. Emirates apologizes for the inconvenience caused. The safety of our passengers and crew is of the utmost importance.” Later the authorities said that the fire has taken place due to a technical fault. Detailed reports awaited.

