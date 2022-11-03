Smartphones and Electric Vehicles, the keys to a pollution free world

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari has stated that smartphones will be all people need for public transport tickets in the future while addressing the International Conclave on Clean Fuels-2022 on Wednesday.

The Union Minister stated that digitisation and connected technology can help India to reduce the public transport costs by 25-30 percent.

The Minister has also put more emphasis on air pollution, which has increased drastically in various cities and especially in capital city Delhi due to stubble burning. He said that India needs to take urgent steps toward control it. He stated that electrification of vehicles and alternative fuels will help big time in curbing the air pollution.

Calling the air pollution as big problem for ecology and environment, the minister said that we need to take necessary steps to improve the deteriorating air quality in Delhi. He advised people to convert the stubble into bio-vitamin.

The minister also said that in the country, there are several successful projects, where Bio-CNG and Bio-LNG are being made from rice straw.

He also said there is an immediate need to decarbonise the transport sector and make it sustainable for the economy, ecology and environment.

The minister said that clean fuels have multiple benefits including lower oil import bills, energy security, and decline in air pollution. That why the government is promoting the use of clean and green biofuel such as ethanol, methanol, bio-CNG, bio-LNG, bio-diesel, and green hydrogen and electricity.

The rise in demand of flex engine products means more use of ethanol. So, the production of ethanol would have to be increased, said the minister. As India has a surplus of sugar production, the country can not only fulfill its own ethanol demand but also export to international markets to boost economy.