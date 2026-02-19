Slovak Republic President meets President Droupadi Murmu

Advertisement

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu met with Slovak Republic President Peter Pellegrini at Rashtrapati Bhavan, discussing ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

The meeting focused on enhancing cooperation in AI, digital technologies, trade, and investment. President Murmu recalled her state visit to Slovakia in April 2025 and thanked Pellegrini for participating in the AI Impact Summit.

The two leaders agreed to add new dimensions to their partnership, including digital cooperation. They emphasized the potential for collaboration in IT, manufacturing, agriculture, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, tourism, and education.

The meeting highlighted India’s growing strengths in renewable energy, digital technology, and IT, with Slovakia’s industrial base and strategic location in Europe offering opportunities for mutual growth.