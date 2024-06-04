SKM party supports NDA for development of country: Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang

New Delhi: The SKM party supports NDA for development of country, said Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang in an X post today.

In the post Tamang congratulated PM Modi and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on their performance in the Lok Sabha elections and says that the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) Party fully supports the NDA.

“Congratulations to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and the NDA on their remarkable victory in the 18th Lok Sabha elections. The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) Party fully supports the NDA for the development and prosperity of our country,” wrote in the X (formerly Twitter) post.

It is to be noted that the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) swept the state Assembly polls by winning 31 out of 32 seats recently, SKM chief and incumbent Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said that he is looking forward to collaborating with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to achieve shared goals for the betterment of the state.

PM Modi had congratulated CM Tamang and his party for returning to power with a thumping majority.