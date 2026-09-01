Six pilgrims killed, 14 injured as pick-up rams stationary truck in Haryana

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Chandigarh: Atleast six pilgrims lost their lives, while 14 others sustained injuries after a pick-up vehicle rammed into a stationary truck on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway in Haryana on Tuesday.

The accident took place at around 4.30 am when the the pick-up vehicle were returning from Rajasthan after visiting the Khatu Shyam temple and other shrines in the state.

They were travelling towards Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh when the pick-up vehicle crashed into the stationary truck.

As per preliminary investigation, the driver may have fallen asleep while driving, causing the vehicle to collide with the truck.

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The driver fled the accident spot following the crash, and police teams are making efforts to trace him.

On being informed about the accident, Police and emergency personnel rushed to the site and rushed the injured to a hospital in Palwal for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were shifted to the Civil Hospital for postmortem examinations.

The deceased have been identified as Vijay, 75, Rajkumar, 40, Reshma, 45, Kamala, 65, Sudha, 52, and Mahesh, 60. Three of the six victims were women. All the victims were residents from Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh.

The police have started an investigation to establish the exact circumstances of the collision.