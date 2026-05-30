Six people shot and hacked to death over land dispute in Karnataka

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Bengaluru: A shocking incident took place in which six people were reportedly killed during an attack made due to a long term land dispute in Govindpur village of Vijayapura district of Karnataka.

During the incident the victims were allegedly shot before being hacked to death.

The victims of this incident are identified as Chandu Nirale, Dundappa Nirale, Shivaputra Nirale, Rahul Nirale, Samarth Nirale and Shabbir Nadaf. All of them were from the same village where the crime took place.

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After initial investigation it was said that the killing might have taken place due to land dispute between two families which was ongoing from a long time.

All angles are being examined to determine the reason and people behind the death of the persons. No official announcement has been made regarding any arrests.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.