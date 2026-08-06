Six of a family killed in house collapse due to heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh

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Lucknow: Six members of a family were killed after a 100-year-old house collapsed in the early hours of Thursday in Mahuli village of Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district. The lone survivor sustained serious injuries and admitted to the hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Pramod Srivastava, Rita, Nitin, Madhuri, Madhav and Advik. The victims included a couple, their son, daughter-in-law and two children.

The incident occurred around 2 am in Mahuli ward under the Kotwali police limits when all the family members were asleep inside the century-old house. The house was owned by 60-year-old Pramod Srivastava, and it was in dilapidated condition.

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On hearing cries for help, the locals rushed to the spot and alerted the police. The police and fire department immediately launched a rescue operation with the help of the residents and pulled the victim out of the rubble.

They were rushed to the nearby hospital for medical aid, where the doctors declared them dead on their arrival.

The police informed that Aman another son of Pramod Srivastava was the sole survivor and is undergoing treatment.