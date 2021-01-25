Six Odias to get Padma Awards

Bhubaneswar: In a big achievement for Odisha, six Odias have been selected to be given the most prestigious Padma Awards.

Renowned sculptor Sudarshan Sahoo, founder of Sudarshan Art & Crafts Village, Bhubaneswar, gets Padma Vibhushan.

Dr Rajat Kumar Kar will get Padma Shri for Literature and Education.

Ms Purnamasi Jani of Odisha will be awarded with Padma Shri for Art while Shanti Devi gets Padma Shri for Social Work.

Dr Krishna Mohan Pathi of Odisha gets Padma Shri for Medicine and Shri Nanda Prusty of Odisha gets Padma Shri for Literature and Education.