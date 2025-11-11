Six Maoists killed in Bijapur encounter, huge cache of arms recovered

Advertisement

Delhi: Six Maoists were reportedly killed in a fierce gunfight with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Tuesday.

The encounter erupted around 10 a.m. after a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) entered the Indravati National Park forest based on specific intelligence about senior Maoist cadres. As troops advanced, Maoist sentries opened fire, sparking a prolonged exchange that lasted into the afternoon.

Police recovered six bodies, automatic weapons including INSAS rifles, Sten guns, .303 rifles, ammunition, detonators and Maoist paraphernalia from the site. Additional forces cordoned the area to prevent escape. Bijapur SP Jitendra Yadav called it a major setback to the waning insurgency in Bastar. IG Sundarraj praised the operation as decisive, noting the Maoist organization is now leaderless and confined to shrinking pockets.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai hailed the success, saying it fulfills the commitment to eliminate Maoism by March 2026. The operation continues as teams search for any surviving cadres.