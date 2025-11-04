Six killed, two injured as car and truck collide in UP’s Barabanki

Barabanki: Six people died while two were injured after a truck collided with a car at the Deva-Fathepur road in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki on Tuesday, officials said.

According to Barabanki Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya, a total of eight people were travelling in the car at the time of the mishap, which occured in the Deva Police Station area.

The two people who sustained injuries were referred to a higher health centre for better treatment.

“Eight people were in the car and they sustained critical injuries; Six of them died. Two injured people have been referred to higher centre for better medical treatment…Both vehicles were coming from opposite directions and had a head-on collision,” the police official said.

Further details are awaited.

(ANI)