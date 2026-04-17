Six killed, two injured after car collided with bus due to car tyre burst in Karnataka

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Bengaluru: A car and a bus collision incident took place in which six people were killed and two were injured today in Karnataka.

As per ANI reports, the reason behind this incident is said to because of the tyre burst of the car the victims were boarded in.

Further details awaited.

It is to be noted that in another case, eight people were killed in Andhra Pradesh road accident in Kurnool.

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The victims were identified as five women, one minor child and two men and were the residents of Udayi village in Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka.

The reason behind the road accident is said to be due to collision of the victim’s car with the ready-mix tanker when they were on their way to Mantralayam for the darshan of Sri Raghavendra Swamy.

Following the incident, rescue operations were carried out and the injured were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital.