Six Killed, Several Injured In Road Accident In Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir

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New Delhi: In a tragic incident at least six people died on the spot and several others were injured in a horrific road accident in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. The accident reportedly took place in the Surankote area of Poonch district. It was informed by news Agency ANI in an X post today.

As per reports, the injured persons were then rushed to a nearby hospital for treatement while health condition of two off them is critical.

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Confirming the incident, an official said, “Three injured have been brought here and are under treatment, two of them critical… Six people have died on the spot…”

Further details are awaited.