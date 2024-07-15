Six killed, several injured as truck hits bus on Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway

Ahmedabad: At least six people lost their lives, and over six others were injured when a speeding truck collided with a stationary bus on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway near Anand town in Gujarat in the wee hours of Monday.

The deceased included three women and as many men and they were yet to be identified.

According to reports, the accident took place near Chikhodra village in Anand district around 4:30 am. A private luxury bus, enroute Ahmedabad, had stopped on the roadside after one of its tyres burst. While the tyre was being changed some of the passengers were waiting in front of the vehicle when a speeding truck hit the bus from behind, the official said.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and rescued the injured to the nearby hospital. According to the police, five of them died on the spot while one succumbed to injuries in a hospital. The bus driver was among the deceased.