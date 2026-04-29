Six killed, seven injured as bus crashes into van in Gujarat

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Ahmedabad: A road accident took place in which Six people lost their lives and seven people sustained injuries after bus collided with a van in the morning today at Sabarkantha, Gujarat. The accident occurred near the village of of Gambhoi.

According to ANI reports, The incident occurred when van carrying passengers was on its way from Shamlaji to Himmatnagar when the speeding bus hit it from behind leading to this tragic accident.

The seven injured persons were taken to Gambhoi, Himmatnagar Civil Hospitals for treatment out of which five had minor injuries and two had severe injuries.

They injured were brought in several ambulances and are being CT scanned at the hospital.

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RMO in charge, KB Verma, says, “This morning, an accident occurred near the village of Gambhoi when a bus and a van collided. As a result, seven people were brought to our hospital by several ambulances. Out of those seven, five have minor injuries, while the other two sustained serious injuries. Their CT scans are currently ongoing…”

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Sabarkantha, Gujarat: Six people were killed after a private bus rammed into an Eco car on the Ahmedabad-Udaipur National Highway. The injured were shifted to Gambhoi and Himmatnagar Civil Hospitals for treatment. RMO in charge, KB Verma, says, “This morning, an… https://t.co/eRjgub2dDA pic.twitter.com/ct4CoCxvaS — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2026