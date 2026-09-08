Six killed in horrific road accident near Gondia in Maharashtra

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Mumbai: At least six people were killed and seven others were injured in a road accident on Tuesday near Nagra village on the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh state highway, five kilometers from Gondia city.

The deceased identity is yet to be ascertained, but they were laborers from Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh who were travelling to Hyderabad for work.

As per police officials, the workers from various villages of Kirnapur and Lanji tehsil area of ​​Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh, along with their families, had left for Telangana (Hyderabad) in a four-wheeler Bolero for work.

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At around 11:30 pm, as soon as their vehicle reached near Nagra, about 5 kilometers from Gondia city, a truck coming from the opposite direction (Balaghat to Gondia road) at a very high speed and recklessly, hit the Bolero directly.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the Bolero was completely shattered, and many bodies and injured were badly trapped in the wreckage of the vehicle.

Upon receiving the information, a team of Gondia rural police immediately reached the accident site and began rescue operations. The injured and bodies were quickly evacuated and sent to the district hospital, where doctors declared six people dead. The bodies were removed using a gas cutter.