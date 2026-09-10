Six injured in under-construction bridge collapse in Bihar’s Vaishali

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Vaishali: A portion of an under-construction bridge collapsed in the Jalalpur area of Bihar’s Vaishali district on Thursday, leaving at least six people injured in the incident, officials said.

The collapse occurred while construction work was underway. A large section of the bridge structure came down, with construction material and steel components scattered across the area.

At least six people were injured in the collapse. After the collapse, a huge crowd of people gathered at the site of the accident.

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The condition of the injured and further details about the incident are awaited.

(ANI)