Six Gujarat tourists killed, four injured after car plunges into deep gorge in Himachal

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New-Delhi: In a tragic incident, six tourists from Gujarat were killed and four others, including two children, critically injured after their SUV plunged into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district.

The crash took place on the Chamba Nurpur National Highway near the Ghara area close to Kakira at around 3 am.

As per reports, an Innova car carrying ten passengers, including the driver, suddenly went out of control and plunged into a deep gorge. The impact was so severe that the vehicle was completely shattered. Following which, six people died on the spot, while four others sustained injuries. They were immediately shifted to nearby hospital for medical aid. Later, they were referred to a higher medical facility due to the severity of their injuries.

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Later, local residents, along with police teams, assisted in the rescue operations.

All passengers in the vehicle were tourists from Gujarat who were travelling from Manali to Dalhousie. The ill-fated Innova was reportedly registered in Mandi.

Later, the police started an investigation into the accident.

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