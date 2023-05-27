Six flights diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather in Delhi

New Delhi: A total of six flights coming from different cities to Delhi have been diverted to Jaipur due to heavy rain and bad weather, airport officials informed on Saturday. It was also noted that Delhi-bound trains were affected due to bad weather.

The airport authorities have advised the public to contact the airlines for updated flight information.

“Due to bad weather, flight operations are impacted at Delhi Airport. It is advisable to contact the airlines concerned for updated flight information,” the Delhi Airport said in a statement on Saturday.

There was a sudden change in weather days after it witnessed a heat wave and crossed the 45-degree Celsius mark earlier this May. Many parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds on Saturday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had also predicted rain and thunderstorms in Delhi and its surrounding areas on Saturday morning.