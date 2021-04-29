Six Earthquakes Hit Sonitpur Of Assam

Assam: A day after the 6.4 magnitude jolted Assam, the Sonitpur district of the state has been hit by six mild tremors. The series of tremors occurred after 12 am on Thursday.

An earthquake of magnitude 2.7 on the Richter scale hits Sonitpur at 2.38 am, said the National Center for Seismology.

Prior to this, earthquakes of magnitude 2.7, 2.3, 4.6, 2.9, and 2.6 on the Richter Scale had hit Sonitpur at 1.52 am, 1.41 am, 1.20 am, 1.10 am and 12.24 am respectively.

The earthquake of magnitude 4.6 that occurred at 01:20 am had a focal depth of 19 km with its center located at Latitude 26.72 and Longitude 92.43 located at 36 km W of Tezpur.

However, no loss of life or property has been reported as of now.

Earlier on Wednesday, a strong earthquake of magnitude 6.4 had struck Sonitpur. The earthquake originated in Assam and tremors were felt across the state, North Bengal and other parts of the Northeast.

