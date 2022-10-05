Six drown during Durga idol immersion in Ajmer district

Jaipur: Six persons, including youth and his uncle, drowned to death during the immersion of a Durga idol in Ajmer district on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Nandla village under the Nasirabad Sadar police station where around 25 persons had gone to immerse a Durga idol. The locals said that first one of the youth slipped into a ditch filled with rain water, and to save him five others jumped in, but all the six drowned in the process.

The police along with the villagers fished the six persons out of the ditch and took them to the Nasirabad Hospital, where they were declared brought dead. Senior police personnel have reached the spot.

Expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, “I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families, may God give them strength to bear this loss and may the soul of the departed rest in peace.”