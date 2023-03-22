Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Six dead, 15 injured in explosion at firecracker warehouse in Tamil Nadu

An explosion in a fire warehouse in Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu has killed at least six people and 15 other injured

By Abhilasha

Kancheepuram: In a tragic incident, at least six people died and fifteen others sustained injuries in an explosion at a firecracker warehouse in Kuruvimalai village of Kancheepuram district in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

The exact reason for the explosion has not been ascertained.

“Injured people were rushed to the hospital. A police investigation is underway,” said Kancheepuram Collector M Aarthi.

“Rescue operation is going on. The spot is clear. Police would investigate more on this. Post that we would know more details,” she added.

Police said that 25 persons were working in the unit when the explosion took place Wednesday afternoon.

More details awaited.

