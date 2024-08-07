Six 24k Gold bars seized at Trichy airport in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: At least six 24k Gold bars were reportedly seized at the Trichy Airport in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. The gold bars were concealed under a flight seat. ANI informed about this in a X post (formerly Twitter) today.

As per reports, the officers of the AIU Trichy Airport seized the six 24k Gold bars. The bars had been packed with black tape. These were kept concealed under the flight sear by a passenger.

The gold bars were found hidden under a seat on a Dubai-Tiruchirapalli flight. The seized gold weighs over 700 grams and valued Rs 47.52 lalkh.