Siwan Hooch Tragedy: 20 people dead, several injured after consuming spurious liquor

Siwan (Bihar): Over 20 people lost their lives after consuming spurious liquor in Siwan district of Bihar. Four people died in similar incident in Chapra district on October 17. SIT has been formed and an FIR has been lodged against 8 people: Chapra SP Kumar Ashish.

Victims have been admitted to nearby hospitals and their treatment is underway. “I am experiencing a partial loss of sight”, said one of the victims of spurious liquor. Further investigation into both the cases is underway, further detail is awaited.

In the Bihar Hooch Tragedy Saran DM Aman Samir told ANI, “Kin of the deceased will have to take a pledge that they are in favour of liquor ban imposed by the state government and that they are against liquor. If the postmortem report of the deceased confirms that he has died due to illicit liquor, and if the kin of the deceased fulfils the required conditions, ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each will be given to the families…”

The Saran SP Kumar Ashish spoke about the Siwan Hooch Tragedy and said, “The spirit is being reported to be industrial spirit and we are investigating its backward and forward linkages… 5 people have reportedly lost their lives because of illicit liquor. Beat police personnel have been suspended. SHO and other personnel have questioned. If their answers are found to be unsatisfactory, action will be taken against them. SIT has been formed. In the last 24 hours, we have conducted 250 raids in which we have recovered 1650 litres of alcohol in the district… 37 people have been arrested so far… FIR has been registered against 8 known and some unknown persons…”