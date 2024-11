SIT in Tirupati to investigate adulteration of ghee in prasad

New Delhi: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrived in Tirupati to investigate the adulteration of ghee used in the sacred Tirumala Srivari Laddu Prasadam. ANI informed in an X post on Friday.

As per reports, the team is conducting a detailed investigation in Tirupati and Tirumala.

The inquiry is aimed at gathering complete information regarding the adulteration case.

The SIT will submit a comprehensive report to the CBI within 10 days.