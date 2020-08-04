Ayodhya bhumi pujan
Photo: IANS

Silver coin for every guest in Ayodhya

By KalingaTV Bureau

Ayodhya: Every guest who is invited for the ‘bhumi pujan’ ceremony for the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday, will be gifted a silver coin as ‘prasad’.

The silver coin, on one side, has the image of Ram Darbar which includes Lord Ram, Sita, Laxman and Hanuman and on the other side is the insignia of trust.

The guests will also be given a box of ‘laddoos’ and a photograph of Ram Darbar.

According to sources, over 1.25 lakh laddoos, called ‘Raghupati laddoos’ will be distributed to guests, residents of Ayodhya and others on August 5.

All the guests who are coming from other districts or state, have been asked to reach Ayodhya by Tuesday evening because the borders of the district will be sealed in the evening.

A total of 175 people have been invited to the Sri Ram Temple Trust for bhumi pujan, including about 135 saints who will come from different parts of the country. There is a code on every invitation card, which is designed for security.

Former deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani, Dr Murali Manohar Joshi and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh will not be attending the ceremony.

(With inputs from IANS)

You might also like
Miscellany

This ATM card will support you in bad times! You will get Rs 10 lakh; Know how to…

Nation

Jabalpur woman’s 28-year fast to end on Bhumi Pujan day

Nation

Priest who fixed ‘bhumi pujan’ time receives threats, given security

Nation

UPSC Civil Services Exam Results 2019 Declared, Check Details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.