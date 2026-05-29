Sikkim declared fully literate state under ULLAS programme

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New Delhi: Sikkim became fully literate on Wednesday under the ULLAS (Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society) program during a special ceremony organised at Manan Kendra in Gangtok, where the same was announced by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, in the presence of the convocation ceremony of Sikkim University.

Sikkim has now become the fifth fully literate state of India under the ULLAS programme, becoming one of the five states of the country that have already attained full literacy status, like Mizoram, Goa, Tripura, and Himachal Pradesh. Mizoram has become the first fully literate state of India under the ULLAS program.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has described the event as a historic day for the state. “The mission could have reached all villages and remote blocks and Gram Panchayats through dedicated service and support of the volunteers, teachers, and other individuals,” he added.

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“It is a significant step towards holistic development and social empowerment through education. I congratulate the people of Sikkim on this great milestone,” said President Droupadi Murmu.The

ULLAS program, implemented under the New Education Policy 2020, aims to achieve adult literacy, fundamental literacy, life skills, and lifelong learning opportunities for individuals 15 years and above in the country.