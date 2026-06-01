Signature Case: Bengal CID sets up 5-member probe team; Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee skips appearance

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Kolkata: The West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has constituted a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged forgery of signatures of Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislators.

The disputed signatures were part of a nomination letter sent to the Assembly Speaker for the appointment of the Leader of the Opposition (LoP), a West Bengal Police source said here on Monday.

According to police sources, the high-level SIT is being spearheaded by a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the West Bengal Police to ensure a thorough investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, TMC National General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee did not appear before the CID at its Bhawani Bhawan headquarters today, despite being served a notification to present the party’s original resolution copy. Sources within the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) confirmed that Banerjee has responded to the agency by sending a formal letter through his legal counsel.

The updates come amid a sharp political escalation, with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari launching a scathing attack on the TMC leadership over the case. Addressing a press conference, Adhikari asserted that the law will take its own course under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and warned that “nobody who forged signatures will be spared.”

Detailing the timeline of the controversy, Adhikari said that on May 9, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) National General Secretary sent a letter to the Assembly Speaker proposing Shovondeb Chattopadhyay as the LoP, Nayana Bandyopadhyay and Ashima Patra as deputy leaders, and Firhad Hakim as the chief whip. This was followed by another letter on May 20 bearing 70 signatures.

However, the process was challenged when two Trinamool MLAs, Rithabrata Bandhopadhyay and Sandipan Saha, lodged a formal complaint alleging that no such resolution had been adopted by the legislative party. Following the Assembly Speaker’s intervention, an FIR was registered at the Hare Street Police Station, and the case was subsequently transferred to the CID.

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“CID took signature samples from some MLAs whose names were in that letter. Three TMC MLAs, Baharul Islam, Arup Roy, and Subhashish Das, have confessed before the CID that they did not sign that document,” Adhikari revealed, adding that the Investigating Officer will determine the next steps of the probe based on statutory guidelines.

During his briefing, Adhikari also announced the implementation of the party’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ (manifesto) promises, stating that the free bus service for women has commenced from today. Addressing administrative issues surrounding the Annapurna Yojna, he noted that the application process has transitioned to an online mode alongside offline channels to curb misinformation, with designated officers assigned to supervise the rollout.

In light of recoveries made from several TMC party offices during recent political developments, Adhikari strongly urged citizens and party workers to maintain peace.

“In many party offices of TMC, we have seen many things. Police will take action on this. I request every citizen and BJP worker: please do not take the law into your own hands. Have complete faith in the law, the police, and the administration. If there are complaints, register them through proper channels, and let the investigation agencies look into the matter,” Adhikari concluded.

Meanwhile, All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha from the (primary) membership of the Party with immediate effect.

(Source: ANI)