Sidhu Moosewala murder: Delhi Police Special Cell arrests Lawrence Bishnoi Gang member

New Delhi: The Counter-Intelligence Unit of the Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang who had been absconding for the past seven years, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Bobby Kabutar. He was allegedly a close associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and was actively involved in the syndicate’s criminal activities.

According to police sources, Kabutar had been evading arrest for several years and was wanted in multiple cases.

Investigations have revealed that he was involved in conducting reccy prior to the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Police said his role included gathering ground-level information ahead of the high-profile killing.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, reports of extortion threats being made in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Madhya Pradesh had come to the forefront. Two businessmen lodged complaints with the police after receiving such threats, officials said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai police presented five people who are detained in connection with the firing incident at Bollywood director Rohit Shetty’s residence before the Criminal Court on Saturday.