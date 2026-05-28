Siddaramaiah resigns as Karnataka Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar to become new CM

Advertisement

Karnataka: Siddaramaiah has formally resigned from the position of Chief Minister of Karnataka on Thursday. He said that he has submitted his resignation to the Governor’s Office. However, the Governor was not present in his office as he has left for his residence in Nagda, Madhya Pradesh, earlier today.

“I have submitted my resignation to the Governor’s Office. The Governor is not here; he is returning tonight. So, I submitted the resignation to his office,” says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.

Prabhu Shankar, Special Secretary to Karnataka Governor, says, “I have received the resignation of Siddaramaiah (as the CM), but only the Governor can accept it after he returns.” Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot left for his residence in Nagda, Madhya Pradesh, earlier today.

Advertisement

Siddaramaiah will be replaced by DK Shivakumar as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Earlier, Karnataka Minister HK Patil confirmed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will resign at 3 pm and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar would take over as the next Chief Minister following a key breakfast meeting held in Bengaluru.

Also Read: Siddaramaiah to resign at 3 pm, DK Shivakumar will become CM: Karnataka minister HK Patil