Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar at Lok Bhavan, outgoing CM to tender resignation

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Bengaluru: As Karnataka gears up for a major leadership transition, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah set to step down, he arrived at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru on Thursday alongside Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to tender his resignation.

The two leaders reached the venue following a high-level breakfast meeting at the Chief Minister’s official residence, ‘Kaveri’. Both leaders would also address a press conference later today.

This comes after Karnataka Minister HK Patil on Thursday confirmed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will resign at 3 pm and that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar would take over as the next Chief Minister following a key breakfast meeting held in Bengaluru.

“Chief Minister will resign at 3 o’clock. CM Siddaramaiah said that we will make DK Shivakumar the new CM, he will become the CM,” HK Patil told reporters after the meeting at Siddaramaiah’s official residence ‘Kaveri’.

There is also an indication that outgoing CM Siddaramiah may travel to Delhi to get a final nod on the picks for Deputy Chief Minister.

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The crucial meeting came amid intense speculation over a leadership transition in the Karnataka Congress government, which recently completed three years in office.

During the breakfast meeting, DK Shivakumar was seen touching the feet of Siddaramaiah in a gesture viewed as symbolic of the expected transition. The two leaders also shared a warm embrace in front of party leaders and ministers gathered at the residence.

Several senior Karnataka Ministers, including Priyank Kharge, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy and HK Patil, attended the meeting amid tight security arrangements outside the venue.

Supporters of Shivakumar celebrated outside his Bengaluru residence by distributing sweets in anticipation of him becoming the next Chief Minister. In Kalaburagi, members of the Indian Youth Congress performed a special puja at the Shri Sharana Basaveshwara Temple, demanding that Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge be appointed Deputy Chief Minister if Shivakumar takes over the top post.

(ANI)