Sick leopard harassed by villagers, click selfies in Madhya Pradesh

The leopard is seen surrounded by over a dozen persons and one of them was seen sitting on leopard’s back and taking selfies

Bhopal: Some people in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh were seen, in a viral video, walking along with a leopard who apparently seemed sick.

In the viral video, the leopard is seen surrounded by over a dozen persons and one of them was seen sitting on leopard’s back. The villagers were seen playing with the animal and taking selfies.

Seeing the leopard roaming outside the forest area, the villagers got scared at first, but when they noticed that the animal wasn’t aggressive, they surrounded him.

Upon receiving information, a team of forest guards reached the spot and took the leopard to a safe place. A forest guard said the leopard was wandering in the forest in a dizzy condition.

Forest official Santosh Shukla said that the team has taken the two-year-old leopard to Van Vihar in Bhopal for treatment. A veterinary doctor also conducted a medical examination of the animal, he said.

“The condition of the leopard was critical. Despite this, people were troubling him. The veterinary doctor was called from Mhow in Indore,” Shukla said.

