Shrikant Shinde to Visit 22 Maharashtra Districts Ahead of Local Body Elections

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Mumbai: In view of the upcoming Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections, Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party Leader and Kalyan Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde will begin a constituency-wise interaction tour with party workers, office bearers, and public representatives from May 16, aimed at making the Shiv Sena organization stronger, more capable, and effective down to the booth level.

This tour, which will run from May 16 to July 15, will cover 22 districts and more than 100 Assembly constituencies across the state.

Shiv Sena Secretary Bhausaheb Chaudhary addressed a press conference in Mumbai and shared detailed information about the tour.

On March 30, at Shiv Sena Chief Leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s directive, Chief Coordinators were appointed for all 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. Accordingly, Shrikant Shinde was assigned responsibility for the Mumbai and Thane Lok Sabha regions. Following the appointment, he successfully completed interaction tours in Mumbai and Thane, and later also conducted organisational visits in certain districts of Marathwada and Western Maharashtra.

Notably, ahead of the 2024 Assembly elections as well, MP Shinde had toured around 65 to 70 Assembly constituencies across Maharashtra and directly interacted with grassroots-level workers. Instead of focusing on large public rallies, he emphasised personal meetings and gathered suggestions, opinions, and local-level inputs from party workers to formulate election strategies. Such interaction tours are considered highly important for strengthening the party organisation.

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Following the same approach, Shinde will once again undertake a statewide tour. During this tour, detailed reviews will be conducted regarding preparations for upcoming local self-government elections, booth-level party strengthening, organisational strategy, and the functioning of various Shiv Sena wings and departments. Special discussions will also be held regarding the appointment of BLAs and Shakha Pramukh under the SIR campaign.

The meetings will include direct interaction with district chiefs, chief coordinators, deputy district chiefs, taluka chiefs, branch chiefs, Mahila Aghadi members, Yuva Sena office bearers, public representatives, and Shiv Sainiks at the booth level. Detailed discussions will be held on organisational challenges, local issues, election-related difficulties, and future planning.

Shiv Sena stated that the primary objective behind this statewide tour is to further strengthen the party’s organisational structure ahead of the upcoming Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections.

Shrikant Shinde’s tour will begin from North Maharashtra and will be conducted in three phases. In the first phase, scheduled for May 2026, meetings have been planned in Nashik, Dhule, Ahilyanagar, Beed, Amravati, and Akola. The second phase, to be held in June 2026, will include interaction tours in Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Yavatmal, Washim, Nanded, Hingoli, Wardha, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli. In the third phase, scheduled for July 2026, the tour will cover Buldhana, Jalna, Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, Thane, and Palghar.

(ANI)