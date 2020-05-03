Shramik train carrying over 800 migrants from Nasik reached UP

Lucknow: As Uttar Pradesh’s first ‘labour’ train, Shramik Special chugged into the Charbagh railway station here on Sunday morning, bringing over 800 migrants from Nasik in Maharashtra, the air was an unusual mix of relief and anxiety — relief that they were back and anxiety because there is still time before they reach their homes.

Amid a heavy deployment of police at the railway station, the train with 17 coaches had left Nasik on Saturday morning and had stoppages at Jhansi and Kanpur.

The passengers were escorted to the waiting buses that will take them to their respective destinations.

Before boarding the buses, all migrant workers were subjected to thermal scanning.

Officials noted down their names, address, mobile numbers and also their respective skills. “This will help in providing then employment in their own districts,” said an official.

Mukesh Meshram, Divisional Commissioner, Lucknow said that 65 buses have been arranged for the workers.

The commissioner further said that they had also informed the District Magistrates of the districts to receive the migrants and to put them under quarantine for seven days and if they are found healthy, they would be sent for a 14-day home quarantine.

Principal Secretary Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said that those workers who are unwell will be given proper medical treatment.

“Those who are put under home quarantine will also have a flyer pasted outside their home, giving details of the date and period of quarantine,” he said.

The workers, on their arrival at the station, were given food packets and a bag of essential goods was also handed over to them.

While maintaining social distancing, the workers were not allowed to interact with anyone.

Narendra Kumar, who had come from Bahraich to receive his brother on a motorcycle, said, “I came to receive my brother on my motorcycle but I have been told that he will be taken in the bus. I could not meet him though I saw him from a distance. He looked weary and tired-he had also lost weight. Though I am relieved that he is back, I am very anxious about his welfare till he is allowed to return home.”

Earlier, on Saturday, around 7,500 migrants who were stranded in Rajasthan and Uttarakhand had arrived in the state capital.

Raj Shekhar, Managing Director, Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), said that the two states transported the migrants to the borders of Uttar Pradesh from where around 285 buses had been deployed to transport the migrants to their respective home districts.

Besides, UPSRTC also deployed 35 special buses to bring back around 1,000 migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh who were stranded in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand.

“Those who returned from Rajasthan were dropped in Mathura district where we made arrangements to ferry them. And those returning from Uttarakhand were dropped in Bareilly district where we have deployed a fleet of 60 buses,” he added.