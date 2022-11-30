Shradhha Murder Case: Aftab confesses to having committed murder

New Delhi: In Delhi murder case, the accused Aftab has accepted and confessed that he killed Shraddha Walkar in the Polygraph test.

According to sources, Aftab has also admitted to dumping the body parts of Sharddha in the jungle after the murder and that he had planned to kill her long back. Aftab also accepted having made physical relations with many girls.

As said by the sources, Aftab admitted that he killed Shraddha on May 18 and that he brought her to Delhi from Mumbai with the intention of killing her.

When asked if he regrets killing Shraddha, Aftab said ‘no.’ He also said that he did not inform Shraddha’s family about the murder or anything after killing her.

On the other hand, As per police, Aftab was in contact with about 15 to 20 girls through different dating sites.

During the course of the investigation, the police traced his Bumble app record and found out about a girl who had come in contact with Aftab through the app on May 30, about 12 days after Shraddha’s murder.