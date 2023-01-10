Shraddha Walkar murder case: Delhi court extends Aftab Poonawala’s judicial custody for 14 days

Shraddha murder case

New-Delhi: In the latest development to the famous Shraddha Walkar murder case, a Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of accused Aftab Amin Poonawala for 14 days.

According to reports, the court extended Poonawala’s judicial custody and also instructed the prison authorities to provide him with warm clothes.

Earlier on January 4, the Delhi Police confirmed that hair, and bone samples sent for DNA mitochondrial profiling are of the deceased.

Aaftab Poonawala killed Shraddha in May and allegedly cut her body into 35 pieces and kept them at his residence in south Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city.

Aaftab and Shraddha met on a dating site and moved in together to a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur as the relationship grew.

