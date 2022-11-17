Shraddha Murder Case: Police find blood stains, gloves in Aftab’s flat

New-Delhi: In Shraddha murder case, the Delhi police has found blood stains and gloves in the kitchen of accused Aftab Amin Poonawalla’s flat in Chhatrapur.

As per sources, after the murder of Shraddha Walker, aftab used a lot of water to clean the blood stains leading to a high water bill and pending bill. The neighbors told the police that Aftab used to regularly go and the check the building’s water tank.

The Delhi police informed that they have received information that Aftab and Shraddha had a pending water bill of Rs 300.

The blood samples that have been received have been sent for examination to ascertain whose blood it is.

The Delhi police will present the accused Aftab Poonawala before the Saket Court today and will seek his further custody.

On late Monday night, the Delhi police took Aftab back to his flat to recreate the crime scene to find out how Shraddha was killed. The accused also cleaned the fridge by using chemicals to dupe the forensic investigation.

So far in the investigation, the police found out the Shraddha’s body was cut into 35 pieces in the bathroom after the murder.