Shraddha murder Case: DNA of Shraddha bones matches with her father’s samples

New Delhi: The brutality of Shraddha Walkar murder by her live-in partner, Aaftab Ameen Poonawalla, was officially confirmed after the DNA extracted from bone pieces recovered in the Mehrauli forest matched with her father’s samples, sources said on Thursday.

The Delhi Police teams investigating the case had recovered 13 bone pieces after Aaftab told the investigators that he chopped her body into several pieces and dumped them into the forest area.

The bone samples were sent for DNA analysis to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory.

Meanwhile, Poonawalla’s polygraph test report was submitted to the police by the Forensic Sciences Lab (FSL) on Wednesday.

More details are awaited.

The post-narco test of Poonawalla had also concluded on December 2. His test was conducted inside the Tihar prison by the FSL officials.

Poonawalla is in judicial custody and lodged in Tihar jail No. 4.

Pertinent to mention here that the findings of both polygraph and narco test are not admissible in the court. These tests will only help the Delhi Police gather evidence, and thereby increase the possibility of prosecution of the guilty.

Shraddha and Aaftab had met through the dating app ‘Bumble’ in 2018. They had come to Delhi on May 8 and shifted to the Chattarpur area on May 15. On May 18, Aaftab allegedly killed Shraddha, chopped her body into 35 pieces and dumped them across various places over a period of 18 days.