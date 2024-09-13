Shootout in Delhi: 7-8 rounds fired, gym owner dies

Delhi: In a tragic incident, a gym owner has died in a sudden shootout in Delhi. As many as seven to eight round of bullets were fired said reports.

According to police sources, the shootout took place at around 10:45 pm in South Delhi area. The DCP (South) Ankit Chauhan told ANI, “Around 10:45 PM, we received a PCR call about a firing incident.”

He further informed that, “We got the information about the firing incident in the E-block of GK (Greater Kailash). A person named Nadir Shah who runs a gym in partnership sustained bullet injuries.”

Further investigation is underway in this regard. “The condition of the victim is critical. We have formed 5 teams for surveillance and other purposes,” DCP (South).

According to latest reports, the gym owner identified as Nadir Shah was immediately rushed to the hospital by his friends but was declared brought dead.

A case under suitable sections is being registered and further investigation is underway with regards to the shootout in Delhi, said sources from Delhi Police.