Shocking ! Youth rapes his own mother, sent to jail

Imager for representation (File Photo: IANS)

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh), March 17 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping his own mother.

The man was said to be drunk at the time of the incident which took place in the Asawar village of Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district town on March 3.

The family, fearing social stigma, could not muster the courage to file a complaint against their own son. The husband of the victim approached the police and filed an FIR on Monday after which the accused son was arrested.

Investigation officer in the case, Ravinder Singh, said, “The man was said to be drunk and entered his mother’s room while she was sleeping and fled after raping her. The case has been registered under IPC 376 (rape) and the accused has been sent to jail.”

