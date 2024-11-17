Shocking! Youth killed by mother and brothers in Madhya Pradesh for cooking chicken at home

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a youth was allegedly killed in Madhya Pradesh by his mother and two brothers for cooking chicken at home said reliable reports on Sunday.

According to reports, the incident has been reported from Bhopal, the capital city of Madhya Pradesh. The youth who was drunk brought home chicken and wanted to cook it however this angered his mother and two brothers who attacked him and subsequently allegedly killed him.

The deceased has been identified as Anshul. His brothers have been identified as Aman and Kuldeep. It has been alleged that Anshul teased his brothers while eating the chicken, this enraged them and they strangled him with a rope and killed him.

The mother also helped them hence she acted as an accomplice. She tried to hide the crime too. The brothers took Anshul to the hospital where he was declared dead. The hospital authorities informed the police. The body was then sent for postmortem in which it was found to be a case of strangulation. The police investigated further into the matter and found out that the brothers in connivance with the mother had killed Anshul.