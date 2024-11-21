Shocking! Woman kills son in Jaipur for refusing to go home with her, see details here

Jaipur (Rajasthan): In a shocking and tragic incident a woman killed her son in a fit of rage as he refused to go home with her, said reports on Thursday.

According to reports, the woman was furious following a quarrel with her husband. She wanted to leave her in-laws house and go away to her parents house with her son. Upon this as she wanted to leave her son refused to travel with her following which in a fit of rage, she smothered her son to death.

This incident has been reported from Birampura village of Mundiagarh Panchayat under Renwal police station jurisdiction in the capital city of Jaipur in Rajasthan. The woman has been identified as Sarita Devi. She is said to be 29-years of age. The boy who was killed was only 4-years-old.

Following the incident, the family members took the child to the Renwal hospital but the doctor declared him dead on arrival. The suspicion arose post the postmortem and the police was informed. The police investigated into the incident and found out this shocking fact. Further detailed reports awaited.